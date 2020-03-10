Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart PPE Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the universe of safety and protection, the concept of smart personal protective equipment (PPE) is an exciting opportunity that has the potential, in time, to reshape the future of PPE. However, companies have struggled to gain traction in the market. PPE is, often, thought of as a low-cost investment, and buyers struggle to understand the benefits of a smart product that costs many times more.
For that reason, there has been a divergence in recent years, with smart technology being sold to end users as a separate entity, rather than something integrated within PPE. In 2018, the publisher saw a major upturn in interest in smart PPE, from a number of perspectives.
External factors that are enabling an improved outlook for smart PPE include:
This presentation incorporates the publisher's latest thinking on smart PPE, based on multiple pieces of research through 2018 and 2019.
There are a number of potential definitions of what 'smart' PPE encompasses, depending on the combination of 3 factors. These 3 factors combine to create 6 distinct areas of opportunities.
Much of the added safety benefits provided by smart technology will likely come from distinct devices, rather than technology that has been integrated into a traditional piece of PPE. Nevertheless, they might be attached to a jacket, for instance.
Several products marketed as smart PPE have little 'safety' functionality, such as glasses with augmented reality (AR) that are used primarily for job productivity (as opposed to safety) benefits.
Companies are still uncertain about whether it is better to integrate smart functionality into the PPE, or to have a distinct gadget for it.
Smart PPE exists at the point where safety, wearability, and smart technology converge. In this context, 'wearable' literally means something one wears. Some industry participants use the word to mean wearable technology'.
The Smart PPE market could more formally differentiate into 2 themes:
