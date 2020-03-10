Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wastewater Treatment Plants Market, By Type, By Plant Category, By Process (MBBR & SBR), By Operating Mode (EPC, BOO & BOOT), By End-user Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India wastewater treatment plants market stood at around $2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2025, owing to increasing demand for sophisticated municipal water as well as sewage treatment plants across the country.



Also, implementation of strict government regulations, like zero liquid discharge regulation, for the treatment of sewage before discharging into the water bodies is expected to augment demand for wastewater treatment plants through 2025. However, fluctuating prices of membranes, which is a major raw material for wastewater treatment plants, can hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



Wastewater treatment plants market of India can be segmented based on type, plant category, process, operating mode, end user industry and region. In terms of process, market can be segmented into Moving Bed Biological Reactor (MBBR) and Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR). MBBR held the dominant share in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well. MBBR is a low maintenance process with high efficiency and requires less space as it uses only tank for treatment.



In terms of regional analysis, South region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, followed by West, North and East regions. Availability of ground water has significantly deteriorated over the past few years and increasing number of manufacturing facilities in the region is expected to contribute to the increasing demand for wastewater treatment plants in the coming years.



Some of the major players operating in India wastewater treatment plants market are Thermax Ltd., VA Tech Wabag Ltd., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Ion Exchange India Ltd., Ecolab (Nalco Water), Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, Paramount Limited, IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd. (IVRCL), etc.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast India wastewater treatment plants market.

To categorize the market on the basis of type, plant category, process, operating mode, end user industry, and region.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in India wastewater treatment Plants market.

To identify major customers and distributors of wastewater treatment plants in India.

To evaluate pricing analysis in India wastewater treatment plants market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in India wastewater treatment plants market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Overview



3. India Water Market Overview



4. India Water India Water Supply Scenario & Consumption



5. India Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Municipal & Industrial)

5.2.2. By Plant Category (Less Than 50 MLD, 51-100 MLD, 101-200 MLD, 201-500 MLD & Above 501)

5.2.3. By Process (Moving Bed Biological Reactor (MBBR) & Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR))

5.2.4. By Operating Mode (EPC, BOO & BOOT)

5.2.5. By End-user Industry (Refineries, Pharmaceuticals, Power, Steel, Chemicals, Paper & Pulp, Sugar, Textile, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Plant Market Mapping



6. India Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Plant Category (Less Than 50 MLD, 51-100 MLD, 101-200 MLD, 201-500 MLD & Above 501)

6.2.2. By Process (Moving Bed Biological Reactor {MBBR} & Sequencing Batch Reactor {SBR})

6.2.3. By End-user (Refineries, Pharma, Sugar, Pulp & Paper & Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company



7. India Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Plant Category (Less Than 50 MLD, 51-100 MLD, 101-200 MLD, 201-500 MLD & Above 501)

7.2.2. By Process (Moving Bed Biological Reactor {MBBR} & Sequencing Batch Reactor {SBR})

7.2.3. By End-user (Refineries, Pharma, Sugar, Pulp & Paper & Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Wastewater Treatment Plant Components



12. List of Major Sewage & Wastewater Treatment Plant

12.1. By Capacity



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Thermax Ltd.

13.2. VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

13.3. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

13.4. Ion Exchange India Ltd.

13.5. Ecolab (Nalco Water)

13.6. Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

13.7. Larsen & Toubro Limited

13.8. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

13.9. Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

13.10. Paramount Limited

13.11. IVRCL Infrastructures & Projects Ltd. (IVRCL)



14. Strategic Recommendations



