MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today shared findings from its new 2020 CFO Benchmark Report. The Report revealed 60% of financial executives plan to invest in forward-looking initiatives around cloud-based analytics and modern technology-enabled reporting tools in the next three to five years to help their organizations grow and thrive in today’s competitive business environment. In collaboration with The CFO Leadership Council, Prophix surveyed 391 North American financial executives on the top priorities and challenges they face within their organizations in this inaugural benchmark of the state and future of the Office of Finance.
“The role of finance professionals is rapidly evolving from rote reporting based on manual spreadsheets to a more strategic advisory capacity, thanks to data-driven insights that actively support business objectives,” said Alok Ajmera, President & COO, Prophix. “Many leading organizations are already experiencing the benefits of automating their financial planning & automation (FP&A) processes, including receiving more timely and insightful financial data through advanced analytics and AI-powered CPM. The CFO Benchmark Report offers financial executives an opportunity to gauge how their organizations compare to peers in terms of FP&A analytics maturity and better understand how advanced technologies can alleviate many of the issues they’re facing within their departments by driving change, not just reacting to it.”
Key findings from the report:
Top challenges and stressors for finance leaders:
Top priorities for finance leaders over the next two years include:
Advanced technologies still slow to be adopted in business:
Most organizations are still in the early stages of FP&A maturity:
Finance leaders report technology is a key priority for improving their FP&A maturity:
“When asked about roadblocks leaders face in advancing the future of finance, responses generally fit into three categories: lack of the right people with the right skills, not having the time to pursue priorities, and budgetary constraints to invest in new tools and capabilities,” said Jack McCullough, Founder of The CFO Leadership Council. “However, all of these roadblocks can be addressed through modern technology tools that automate manual processes and increase efficiency, helping organizations quickly realize the positive ROI of that initial financial investment.”
The report shows corporate culture is shifting in favor of forward-looking finance departments and most organizations stand ready to invest in enhanced modeling and reporting capabilities. Respondents reported they’re already contributing to strategy and growth in their organizations:
More than 60% of respondents said their organization was willing to selectively choose new areas to apply technology and run pilot programs, while another 12% were aggressively seeking new technologies to try. That means nearly three quarters of organizations overall, are ripe for a pilot program of technology to empower and enable the finance function.
“The report showed finance leaders believe software with AI and machine learning capabilities can directly address some of their biggest challenges by providing real-time insights, more accurate data, improved forecasting and better predictions – all of which map to the top challenges finance faces with forecasting, strategic planning, and risk management,” Ajmera added. “The bottom line is finance leaders are ready to adopt new technologies to optimize their FP&A processes, deliver more timely, efficient reporting and analysis, and be viewed as true drivers of change in their organizations.”
To see the full CFO Benchmark Report, click here. Prophix will also host a free webinar on March 26 entitled "The 2020 CFO Benchmark Report: Finance Department Challenges, Capabilities & Solutions" with Prophix President Alok Ajmera and Jack McCullough of the CFO Leadership Council to review the full results from the report. Click here to register for the webinar.
