Stockholm, March 10th, 2020 – Today ContextVision held a company presentation in Oslo, Norway. The arrangement was held at Norne Securities AS premises at Roald Amundsens gt. 6, Oslo.

CEO Fredrik Palm gave an update of the company’s development during 2019 and shared the company’s future direction. Please find a PDF-version of the presentation attached. The presentation will also be published on the company's website.

For further information, please contact ContextVision's CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. ContextVision is the global market leader within image enhancement and is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers all over the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision is significantly investing in R&D to develop new applications of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and expanding into the growing digital pathology market. The release of its first product, supporting the diagnosis of prostate cancer, is planned in the near future.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV. For more information please visit www.contextvision.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

