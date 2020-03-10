Vancouver, BC CANADA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite, a global leader in social media management and Silver level member of OraclePartner Network (OPN), today announced an integration with Oracle Eloqua, part of the Oracle Marketing Cloud and one of the industry’s most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems. The integration will provide customers the ability to sync social data into their marketing automation platform and unite social and digital campaigns.



“Hootsuite is focused on integrating with marketing automation technologies to help organisations get a cross-channel view of their prospects and customers,” said Richard Hungerford, VP Business and Corporate Development at Hootsuite. “We share mutual customers with Oracle who, by integrating social data from Hootsuite into Oracle Eloqua, can add social to their lead scoring programs and help prove the value of their investment into social media.”

The Hootsuite integration with Oracle Eloqua will allow customers to view campaigns and social content together in the Oracle Eloqua calendar, and create new social content directly in Oracle Eloqua to be published through Hootsuite. The integration also brings the interactions customers have with brands’ social profiles into Oracle Eloqua, providing them with a more complete view of the customer journey.

In a recent report produced by London Research in partnership with Hootsuite, 87 percent of companies surveyed said they aspired to have unified customer profiles. Integrating social data with other marketing platforms enables organizations to create richer customer profiles and uncover actionable insights.

"We've been using Oracle Eloqua for several years — having our social media efforts tied in to our lead generation process through Hootsuite’s integration is going to provide a huge benefit of seeing customer and prospect brand engagement across our social channels," said Neil Tolbert, Director of Marketing Communications, Mack Trucks.



Oracle Eloqua was recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, Q4 2018 report. Hootsuite was recognized as a leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Tools report.



More information on the app integration can be found here.



About Hootsuite



Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.



About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud.

To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

