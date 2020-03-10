Chicago, IL, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s first planetarium opened its doors to the public on May 12, 1930. Over the next 90 years, the Adler Planetarium has thrived because of the people who stepped through our doors, interacted with us in their neighborhoods, and supported us along the way.

Has a visit to the Adler (or an encounter with one of our astronomers at a library or park) inspired you? Perhaps you’ve attended a summer camp at the Adler, or joined us on an eclipse excursion? As we look toward the future, we also wanted to take a moment to look back and share memories from those who have made the Adler such a special place.

Today, we launched the Adler YOUniverse. This online photo collage—featuring our new logo—represents where we’ve been (with the help of images from people like you!) and where we’re going. Submit your own photo and see it come to life in our online, interactive mosaic! Visit adlerplanetarium.org/90years or post your photos on Instagram and tag them with #AdlerYOUniverse or #Adler90th

And then, subscribe to Stories from the YOUniverse- launching March 16, 2020!

In this new podcast series, people in our community will tell you their Adler stories in their own voices. Who are they? What do they care about? How has the Adler influenced them? How have they left their mark on the Adler? To find out, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! We want to hear your story as well! Leave us a voicemail at 312-935-1990 with your name, contact information, and Adler memory for a chance to appear in a future episode of this podcast.

We can’t thank you enough for your support; here’s to the next 90 years.

About the Adler Planetarium:

The Adler Planetarium connects people to the universe and each other. Whether it is introducing a guest to the Ring Nebula, a neighborhood school to a community partner, a research team to a network of citizen scientists, or one staff member to another, the Adler’s focus on meaningful connections dates back nearly a century.

Today, the museum hosts more than half a million visitors each year and reaches millions more through youth STEAM programs, neighborhood skywatching events, online citizen science, and other outreach projects. With the Adler’s support, people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities gain the confidence to explore their universe together and return to their communities ready to think critically and creatively about any challenge that comes their way.

