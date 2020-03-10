SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Industries has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.



LM Industries’ unique approach to digital manufacturing is improving the health of local economies, meeting consumers’ needs by crafting highly customized products and reducing the automotive industry’s carbon footprint. The company’s microfactories are a sustainable alternative to today’s big plants, operating with less waste thanks to small scale production (making only what is needed) and the use of recyclable materials.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our dedication to improving the quality of modern mobility for everyone, everywhere, and addressing the environmental flaws ingrained in traditional mass manufacturing,” said Jay Rogers, CEO and founder of LM Industries.

In 2019, LM Industries took massive strides in its journey to reinvent automobile manufacturing, validating that digital manufacturing in microfactories is more efficient and sustainable than traditional models. On July 1st, LM Industries entered series production with the newest iteration of its 80% 3D-printed, self-driving, electric shuttle, Olli. This marks the third generation of LM Industries’ manufacturing line, a feat that can take traditional manufacturers nearly a decade.

Additionally, the company successfully reduced Olli’s upgrade cycle to less than one year, while traditional manufacturers average five-to-seven years. This flexibility enables the company to adapt to constantly shifting consumer preferences and integrate cutting-edge technology as soon as it hits the market.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online and on iTunes. It hits newsstands beginning March 17, 2020.

About LM Industries

LM Industries exists to shape the future for the better. We make technology-forward products using the four pillars of our innovation ecosystem: co-creation, microfactories, direct digital manufacturing, lab partnerships. We begin every product with community-powered, human-centered design, and by reinventing manufacturing with microfactories, we create big things on a smaller scale for the local communities that actually need them. Our process breaks down the barriers to sustainable product development – reducing waste, consuming less energy, and ensuring we use only the materials we need. We have the unrivaled capacity to make the improbable come to life. LM Industries is the parent company of Local Motors and Launch Forth.

