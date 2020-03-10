TYSONS, Va., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deloitte Consulting, LLP and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a strategic alliance to help modernize mission systems for its clients within commercial, federal civilian, defense, state and local government agencies. Working together, these organizations are providing clients with the ability to modernize their systems through low-code development and intelligent automation, which ranges across several technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), robotic workforce management (RWM) and more.



This alliance showcases the power of low-code at the center of IT modernization and digital transformation. Deloitte recently established an Appian Solutions Incubator to build application accelerators, templates, and reusable solutions. These will accelerate the modernization process in order to help provide clients with a fast and efficient way to revamp business processes and improve workflow.

“Government entities are focused on IT modernization but often have challenges due to legacy systems,” said Kerri Maloney, Deloitte Consulting LLP’s Government & Public Services Lead Alliance Partner. “Appian helps us offer our clients a solution for modernizing systems quickly and seamlessly. Together, we are working with some of the largest federal agencies to transform their automation strategies and create more agile processes.”

Currently, Deloitte and Appian are collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to upgrade their legacy systems and implement new technologies by leveraging robotic process automation (RPA). Specifically, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is utilizing the Appian platform to modernize their existing systems.

“Deloitte provides a superior level of excellence in providing IT services to the government and we are proud to partner with them,” said Marc Wilson, Founder and SVP of Global Partnerships and Industries. “We have been working in the public sector for decades, with several large clients, and this alliance is a true testament to the power of what can happen when we come together to help organizations become more agile through automation.”

To learn more about Appian's work within the public sector, click here .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com