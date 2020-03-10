DALLAS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that the Company has shipped its third purchase order of HEMPd Infused Flavored Carbonated Beverages with 20 mg of Hemp Extract to Daniel Foods and Abraham Natural Foods in New York City yesterday.



Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Natural Foods Corp., independent commonly owned businesses, are the third largest New York City area-based food distribution operations. Their distribution network includes supermarkets, health food stores, specialty stores and convenience stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They currently are selling the HEMPd beverages to over 100 retail locations and growing.

Michael Welch, President and CEO of RMHB, said, “We are thrilled that our HEMPd beverages are outpacing our expectations in the New York City market! I was in Brooklyn for a family celebration over the weekend and personally visited three different types of markets that carried our beverages – a supermarket, a health food store, and two convenience stores. I was pleased to receive positive feedback from Store Managers, especially since we have only been on their shelves a short period of time. Our cans stand out on the shelves next to our competitors! We are looking forward to expanding our retail distribution throughout New York City and across the entire country!”

To view some of the photos of our product in the New York City market, go to our Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RMHBinvestors/?tn-str=k*F.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the hemp oil and hemp extract categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of hemp oil infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of hemp extract infused beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit www.rockymountainhighbrands.com .

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact: