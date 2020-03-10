Surrey, British Columbia, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTCQB: DSGT ), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS GOLF TAG Management System and on-course media system, today announced that it has completed installations at Award Winning Hampton Golf Village and Pawtucket Golf Course.



Hampton Golf Village, located in Cummings, GA is an 18-hole course cuts through the rolling foothills of North Georgia with several elevation changes. Along with being a nominee for Golf Digest's Best New Public Course of 2000, Hampton Golf Village also won best new public course on Atlantagolfer.com . Vantage Tag installed 72 Golf Text Systems at this course.

The company also installed 60 Golf Text Systems at Pawtucket Country Club. Founded in 1902, this course is recognized as one of the finest in Rhode Island. The club boast a premier 18 hole golf course designed by Willie Park, Jr.

Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, commented, “We are delighted to have established a relationship with these two fine golf clubs. Our Tag Infinity products continue to be well received throughout the world. We remain on track to hit our desired goal of doubling the number of golf courses that utilize the versatile and superior Vantage Tag Golf Course Management Systems during 2020. We are now aggressively enhancing our installation teams to meet the strong demand and look forward to dozens of new installations.”

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with its technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER a single rider golf cart and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's branding, marketing, sales and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's market expansion plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions, its ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets; its success in rebranding and marketing efforts, the risk of competition, its ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets, its ability to manage growth, and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company’s more recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its subsequent quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.