Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Novamaja OÜ, an Invego Group company for the design and construction of Tabasalu Kodu (Tabasalu Home) apartment district in centre of Tabasalu. The district is comprised of four apartment houses and four terraced houses with more than 102 dwelling units.

The value of the contract is 9 million euros without VAT. The planned construction period of the whole project is 3 years.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.