This report is an overview of emerging opportunities for quantum computing based on the recent technological advances and commercialization progress. It contains descriptions of technologies such as quantum bits stabilization and quantum bit entanglement manipulation. It also has a snapshot of quantum bit financing projects.

Quantum computing entered an era of early commercialization in 2019. Governments subsequently decided to spend billions of dollars to support basic quantum computing research in universities and research institutions. Technology companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, D-Wave Systems, Intel, and Zapata developed hardware, software, and solutions that demonstrate the power of quantum computing in solving real-world problems.

Leading players in various industries, such as BASF, Dow, Airbus, and Volkswagen, have stepped into the field of quantum computing, hoping this game-changing technology can help them significantly improve efficiency or quality by simulating or optimizing production, supply chains, and many other areas.



In 2020, government-funded research projects in universities and research institutions will bring approximately $50 million in sales of hardware, software and services to quantum computing companies, which can be segmented into three groups. IBM, Google, Microsoft, and D-Wave Systems are leading companies that provide a full range of solutions from quantum computing hardware to software and services. Alibaba, Honeywell, Rigetti Computing, Xanadu, and several other companies have a similar ambition.



1. Quantum Computing: Emerging Opportunities

Quantum Supremacy and Quantum Advantage

Progress of Quantum Volume

Toward Quantum Advantage

Quantum Computing Market by End User

Universities and Research Institutions

Industrial Users

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Quantum Computing Market, by End User, Through 2030

Table 2: Quantum Computing Progress, 2019-2020

Table 3: Global Quantum Computing Market for Industrial Users, by Application, Through 2030

Table 4: Global Quantum-Assisted Optimization Market for Industrial Users, by Application, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Quantum Simulation Market for Industrial Users, by Application, Through 2030



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Quantum Computing Market, by End User, 2020-2030

Figure 2: Global Quantum Computing Market for Industrial Users, by Application, 2025 and 2030

Figure 3: Global Quantum-Assisted Optimization Market for Industrial Users, by Application, 2025 and 2030

Figure 4: Global Quantum Simulation Market for Industrial Users, by Application, 2025 and 2030



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

Alibaba

BASF

Dow

D-Wave Systems

Google

Honeywell

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Volkswagen

Xanadu

Zapata



