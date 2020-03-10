Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stabilizing Quantum Bits for Computing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an overview of emerging opportunities for quantum computing based on the recent technological advances and commercialization progress. It contains descriptions of technologies such as quantum bits stabilization and quantum bit entanglement manipulation. It also has a snapshot of quantum bit financing projects.
Quantum computing entered an era of early commercialization in 2019. Governments subsequently decided to spend billions of dollars to support basic quantum computing research in universities and research institutions. Technology companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, D-Wave Systems, Intel, and Zapata developed hardware, software, and solutions that demonstrate the power of quantum computing in solving real-world problems.
Leading players in various industries, such as BASF, Dow, Airbus, and Volkswagen, have stepped into the field of quantum computing, hoping this game-changing technology can help them significantly improve efficiency or quality by simulating or optimizing production, supply chains, and many other areas.
In 2020, government-funded research projects in universities and research institutions will bring approximately $50 million in sales of hardware, software and services to quantum computing companies, which can be segmented into three groups. IBM, Google, Microsoft, and D-Wave Systems are leading companies that provide a full range of solutions from quantum computing hardware to software and services. Alibaba, Honeywell, Rigetti Computing, Xanadu, and several other companies have a similar ambition.
Companies Mentioned
