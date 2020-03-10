DURHAM, NC, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwill Community Foundation® (GCF) lives out its mission of giving back by providing in-kind accounting services to Boys & Girls Clubs in eastern North Carolina. Since 2012, GCF has funded this service, which is provided by GIENC and helps with seven Boys & Girls Clubs, which serve over 45 locations.

“GIENC and GCF have been a transformational partner for us,” said Tanya Evans, Board Chair for the Boys & Girls Club of North Central North Carolina, which includes six counties. “As we’ve grown with multi-county contributions, it’s been critical to understand our accounting better. As a nonprofit, people trust us with their resources, and GIENC helps account for and keep track of that for us, and that helps us keep that trust.”

The real benefit of this service is more resources to provide afterschool programs and community outreach that has a direct and positive impact on students. Working with GIENC Accounting Services allows funds that would have otherwise been paid to financial services to go to mission-based programs. Plus, the program provides financial insight and experience to the Clubs that most would not have access to.

“GIENC helps with accounting services, from processing payroll to accounts payable and payments to vendors, to help with year-end external audits and tax forms. We then provide analysis of month-end financial statements,” said Dan Hawley, Director of GIENC Accounting Services. “Our assistance likely saves each Club location around $30,000 - $65,000 in annual accounting services.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs are a specialty for Dan as he understands the national model and provides analysis and has our budget down to a science with a clear picture of expenses and how we can plan better and be more efficient,” said Evans. “He is a pillar for us.”

The seven Boys & Girls Clubs that GCF provides accounting services for include:

· Boys & Girls Club of Tar River Region

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Durham & Orange Counties

· Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina

· Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Carolina

· Brigade Boys & Girls Clubs

For more information about GIENC and how it supports students, families, and the people of eastern North Carolina, please visit GIENC.org or call 919-941-9600.

About Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina (GIENC®), is a Durham, N.C. based tax-exempt organization offering employment opportunities, job placement, and training services, and other community-based programs.

GIENC is affiliated with Goodwill Industries International (GII), a network of more than 150 community-based Goodwills in the United States and Canada. GIENC employs approximately 350 individuals within 41 GCF Donation Centers and Stores, where employees earn an average of $21 per hour with benefits.

To donate, volunteer, or get more information about GIENC, visit www.gienc.org. GIENC, providing opportunities for a better life.

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by providing the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and provide education, employment, and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally, and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

A Durham-based tax-exempt organization, GCF® provides employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, family services for parents with children with disabilities, and free accounting services to youth programs across eastern North Carolina. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for people in North Carolina since 2010 to improve their technology, math, and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 41 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. GCF® employs more than 400 people who earn an average of $20 per hour with benefits at these stores. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org

