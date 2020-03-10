SANTA MARIA, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020. Financial results will be reported for the 2020 fiscal third quarter ended February 23, 2020 after market close on March 31, 2020.



Landec's President and CEO, Dr. Albert D. Bolles, will host the Conference Call with Brian F. McLaughlin, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-3982

U.S. and International Toll Number: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13699982

Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through April 30, 2020.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Toll free replay dial in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay: 1-412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13699982

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development fill and finish of sterile, injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com .

