Our reports on global automatic generation control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of nuclear power plants.In addition, emergence of smart grids is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automatic generation control market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automatic generation control market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Non-renewable Energy Power Plants



• Renewable Energy Power Plants



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global automatic generation control market growth

This study identifies emergence of smart grids as the prime reasons driving the global automatic generation control market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automatic generation control market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automatic generation control market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, DEIF AS, Enercon Engineering Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Open Systems International Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc. and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

