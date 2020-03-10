



The Judicial Panel of the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania following the written proceedings on appeal at the court session conducted the hearing of the administrative case based on the appeals by the applicants Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Active Construction Management UAB (the former name Irdaiva UAB), in respect of which the bankruptcy proceedings have been initiated, on the judgement of the Vilnius Region Administrative Court dated 14 May 2018 in the administrative case based on the complaints of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Irdaiva UAB against the respondent, the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania, on vacation or amendment of the judgement (the parties third interested are Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Irdaiva UAB).

Following Article 14 (2), Article 79 (1) and (3), Article 137 and Article 141 (1) of the Law on Administrative Proceedings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Judicial Panel has made the decision to adjourn the hearing and conduct the hearing of the case following the written proceedings at the court session to be held at 10:00 on 22 April 2020.

