Key Capital’s KV-C19 Vaccine Candidate Offers Rapid, Effective And Cost-efficient Covid-19 Treatment Potential

PHOENIX, AZ, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC Pink: KCPC) advises that its KV-C19 coronavirus treatment development opportunity has the potential to offer global markets a rapid, effective, and cost-efficient solution to the escalating COVID-19 crisis.

The main advantages of the Key Capital KV-C19 vaccine approach are:

Proven Platform Solution underpins the Key Capital KV-C19 treatment candidate

underpins the Key Capital KV-C19 treatment candidate Dual Purpose Therapeutic Vaccine as a treatment and a prevention

as a treatment and a prevention Low Cost – Being an oral pill vaccine, KV-C19 will be far more cost-efficient than alternatives in both development and application, especially through significant reduced logistic requirements for mass distribution, transportation, storage, and patient administration

Being an oral pill vaccine, KV-C19 will be far more cost-efficient than alternatives in both development and application, especially through significant reduced logistic requirements for mass distribution, transportation, storage, and patient administration Mass Production Possible in 3 to 6 Months making the KV-C19 treatment candidate an ideal rapid solution for pandemic threats such as COVID-19

Key Capital Chairman, Peter Boonen, stated: “Recognizing the escalation of COVID-19 infection rate, deaths, and the associated massive global economic cost and disruption, Key Capital feels compelled to advise global markets that we can offer a potentially viable and low-cost therapeutic solution. However, as advised last week, to proceed in this imperative initiative Key Capital will require partnered investment by government, agencies or other parties.” He further added: “As the infection and death rate will likely continue to escalate to global pandemic status before it ultimately starts to resolve, time is our enemy. We therefore invite urgent inquiry and interest, as through partnering with stakeholders we can be production ready within months with a possible commercially viable and economically sensible solution.”

ABOUT KV-C19 - CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 TREATMENT CANDIDATE:

The KV-C19 vaccine development and efficacy centers around the concept of using a therapeutic vaccine to primarily treat a disease, as well as to prevent it. A therapeutic immunotherapy vaccine treatment, orally administered and absorbed through the gut mucosa, stimulates the body’s immunological system in situations in which the body is insufficiently capable of developing an effective response to disease cause. To the Company’s knowledge, the precedent vaccine products, developed using patented and proprietary technology, are the only products demonstrating success as an oral vaccine to treat terminal and late stage cancers, TB, and other serious conditions – and the only known therapeutic immunotherapy vaccine treatment available as a simple pill without side effects.

Of specific significance in the case of COVID-19 is that almost all infectious viruses enter the host through mucous membranes. Therefore, mucosal immunity, rather than systemic, is essential to maximally protect against any such transmitted pathogens. The promise for KV-C19 is that the oral therapeutic vaccine could confer treatment and local immunity, not only at the site of delivery, but also on the surface of other mucosal membranes. This could eventually also induce systemic immunity and see the body’s own immune system kill the virus and enable the patient to achieve full recovery.

About Key Capital Corporation

Any development of the KV-C19 therapeutic vaccine will be through the Company’s Life Sciences division that the Company is planning to spin-off in late 2020 or early 2021. See: https://keycapitalgroup.com/

Key Capital is developing social media and fintech interests, and preparing to launch GoldVault gold savings accounts that will offer gold savings incentives through discounts and rewards that provide the equivalent of 4.5% APY return in gold, which is up to 50 times the average savings account interest rate paid by most banks. See: www.goldvaultsaver.com

