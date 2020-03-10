NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy ( www.ogilvy.com ), today announced the promotion of Ripal R. Patel from SVP, Client Financial Services to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Mr. Patel has assumed the role of CFO from Robert Saporito, who announced his impending retirement at the end of 2019. In his new post, Mr. Patel will oversee the organization’s finance, accounting, and facilities departments. With this appointment, Mr. Patel becomes a member of the Ogilvy Health Executive Committee, will serve on the agency’s US Board.



Mr. Patel joined Ogilvy Health in 2007 as Director of Client Financial Services and was elevated to SVP, Client Financial Services in 2009. With more than 24 years of industry experience, Mr. Patel has an extensive background in commercial finance, financial planning and operations, accounting, strategy, and procurement, as well as a deep understanding of the healthcare advertising ecosphere.



Andrew Schirmer shared, “Rip has been working closely with Robert for well over a decade, he has been a significant contributor and leader in his own right and is poised to help us take Ogilvy’s health practice to the next level.”



Mr. Patel added, “I am extremely honored to lead our highly capable finance team and eager to support Andrew and our agency leadership with actionable insights and data to help Ogilvy Health achieve its goals and effectively meet the evolving needs of our clients in this demanding, and exciting environment.”



Mr. Patel holds an M.B.A. in Accounting, an M.S. in Taxation, and a B.S. in Economics, each from Rutgers University, and is an active CPA in New Jersey.

