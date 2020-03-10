New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global smart city market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213407/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global smart city market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in it consolidation and modernization.In addition, enhanced global broadband connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart city market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smart city market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Smart Governance And Education



• Smart Energy



• Smart Healthcare



• Smart Security



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global smart city market growth

This study identifies enhanced global broadband connectivity as the prime reasons driving the global smart city market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smart city market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart city market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and SAP SE

.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213407/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001