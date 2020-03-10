PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , announced the addition of Phil DiBerardino as Senior Advisor to the Chairman. In this position, Mr. DiBerardino will play a key role in supporting Republic Bank’s growth in the Jersey Shore region. Currently, the bank has stores located in Somers Point and Northfield, NJ.



Mr. DiBerardino joins Republic Bank with more than 45 years of banking experience. From 1994 to 2008, he served as Senior Regional Vice President of Commerce Bank. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership roles at banking institutions throughout the Jersey Shore region including Coastal State Bank, Bay State Bank, Mainland Bank and more. Throughout his career, Mr. DiBerardino has also been highly involved in industry associations. He was previously Chairman of the New Jersey Bankers Association’s Legislative Committee, Director of the Cape May County Bankers Association and a member of several others.

“We welcome Phil DiBerardino back to the Power of Red,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman, Republic Bank.

Mr. DiBerardino added, “Vernon Hill is a legend in the South Jersey banking community. I am excited to work with him again to strategically grow Republic Bank’s presence on the Jersey Shore. I look forward to utilizing my breadth of experience and strong business and civic connections in the region to drive strong results.”

Building on the momentum of its aggressive growth plan, referred to as "The Power of Red is Back," Republic Bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City. With 30 convenient locations, Republic Bank stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and some of the longest hours in the region. Whether banking in-store, online or via mobile, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 30 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

