Los Angeles,CA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo today announced the expansion of their national sales team with the high-profile hiring of industry veteran, Roy MacLaren, as the company’s new Executive Vice President. The hiring is effective immediately as Roy will join El Septimo at this year’s 2020 PCA Trade Show (formerly known as the IPCPR) at Booth #1348

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company and El Septimo Cigars, explained “We are excited to add Roy to the El Septimo senior management team. El Septimo is known as a premium cigar brand that brings something very unique to an industry that has remained the same for so many years. Since its founding in 2005, El Septimo has been known for its unique quality and packaging all throughout Europe. With Roy’s experience, we are confident that El Septimo will soon become a household name as one of the best premium cigar brands, not just in Europe but throughout North America as well.”

MacLaren has over 20 years senior management and executive experience in the premium cigar industry. MacLaren is best known for his time at Gurkha, a nearly nine-year run where he served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. After that, he spent 7 years at Davidoff of Geneva, where he served as the Regional Sales Manager and worked closely with Presidents of major chains, increasing sales growth in a 7-state region. MacLaren then spent three years as Villiger Cigars North America’s President where he restructured and revitalized its US operation, increasing sales in the first two years despite headcount reductions and budget restrictions. He has since had similar roles at Avanti Cigar Co., Crux and most recently, Bahama Mamas, a subsidiary of PATG worldwide which is a $2 billion conglomerate in the tobacco industry.

“I am excited to join El Septimo Geneva as the Executive Vice President and to be part of a worldwide luxury brand,” said MacLaren in a statement. “Zaya Younan and his team are doing amazing things in the premium cigar industry and will be a new and fresh force moving forward in the U.S. market. The company is investing a significant amount of resources and capital to market El Septimo cigars in the U.S., as we are eager to spread the word on the growing brand.”

El Septimo was acquired by La Grande Maison Younan Collection in 2019. Since the acquisition, the brand has launched two new Collections, including The Alexandra Collection and The Gilgamesh Collection, and will be releasing a line of premium cigar accessories by the end of the year.

All blends of El Septimo Cigars can also be purchased globally at the El Septimo website, as well as through U.S retailers Cedar Room Fine Cigars & Lounge in Scottsdale, AZ, Stixx Private Cigar Lounge in Woodland Hills, CA, The French Laundry in Yountville, CA, and Conquistador Cigar Parlor in Brooklyn, NY.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently launched its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

