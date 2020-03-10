PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xperi Corporation (“Xperi”) (NASDAQ: XPER) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On December 19, 2019, Xperi and Tivo Corporation (“Tivo”) announced that they had entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, at the closing of the proposed transaction Xperi stockholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined business, and Tivo stockholders will own approximately 54%.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether Xperi’s officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the above proposed transaction.

Xperi shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xperi-corporation/ .

