The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas) is convoked on April 2, 2020 by the decision No 2020-7-1 of March 10, 2020 of Company’s Management Board “Regarding convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija (regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board) and approval of the agenda”.

The date of the Extraordinary General Meeting is April 2, 2020, Thursday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. The Meeting will take place at Company’s hall in Raudondvario rd. 86A, Kaunas. Registration of shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.

The agenda and the resolution project for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board of PLLC Kauno Energija.

The resolution project is as follows: to elect Saulius Lazauskas, Justas Limanauskas, Rūta Šimkaitytė-Kudarauskė as members of the Supervisory Board of PLLC Kauno Energija until the end of term of the actual Supervisory Board.

PLLC Kauno Energija shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders using means of electronic communication.

The account date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – March 26, 2020. Persons, who will own the shares of PLLC Kauno Energija as at the end of the working day of March 26, 2020 will have the right to take part and to vote Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.

Share capital of AB Kauno Energija is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred forty three) ordinary registered shares. All of these shares carry the right to vote with their shareholders.

The person participating in Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must submit an identity document. A person who is not a shareholder, along with this document also must submit a document confirming the right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorized person at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the same rights as it should represent by the shareholder. Shareholder's right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders also include the right to ask questions

Please be informed that shareholders, who are entitled to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, own the right to authorize by electronic means physical or legal person to attend and vote on behalf of them at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Power of attorney that is issued by the shareholder must be submitted by sending e-mail s.meskauskas@kaunoenergija.lt no later than April 1, 2020 (4.30 p.m.).

Please be informed that decision which is included into Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders agenda can be voted in written by completing the general ballot paper. If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed general ballot paper (voting bulletin) should be sent by mail or delivered directly to the Company's office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas until April 2, 2020 (9.30 a.m.). The Company reserves the right not to include in the shareholder vote early, if the general ballot paper does not meet the 3 and 4 parts of the 30 Article of Law on Companies requirements or the general ballot paper is written in a way that it is impossible to establish shareholder’s will on a separate issue.

The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders may be supplemented by initiative of shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all the votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted by mail or delivered to the Company's representative office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas no later than March 18, 2020.

Please be informed that, along with a proposal to supplement the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must be submitted the drafts of proposed decisions, or if the decisions shall not be adopted, explanations on each of the proposed issue.

Please be informed that, shareholders who own shares no less than 1/20 of all votes own the right at any time before the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting in writing or by mail propose new draft decisions related to the questions included into agenda.

Shareholders own the right to ask the questions concerning the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on April 2, 2020. Questions may be submitted by e-mail s.meskauskas@kaunoenergija.lt or delivered directly to the Company's office at Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas, no later than the end of the working day (4.30 p.m.) of March 26, 2020.

Starting from March 12, 2020 the shareholders can get acquainted with the company’s documents related to the agenda of shareholders meeting and decisions projects of the meeting and information relating to shareholders' rights by coming to the company – Raudondvario rd. 84, room 101, Kaunas or in the website of the company (http://www.kaunoenergija.lt).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Senior Economist of Technology and Economic Analysis Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment