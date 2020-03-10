10 March 2020, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces today the publication of its first Corporate Responsibility Report.

Based on the ongoing dialogue with its stakeholders and guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), VGP identified particularly relevant goals, where the company can make the most significant contribution.

VGP’s first Corporate Responsibility Report underscores the company’s progress and commitment to strengthening sustainability efforts across its day to day business. It describes how VGP addresses corporate sustainability, outlines the policies and guidelines the company observes and highlights the enhanced sustainability targets VGP has set itself for 2020. The Report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards.

The company has already launched and implemented numerous initiatives in 2019 such as the launch of VGP Renewable Energy, a new separate business line 100% owned by VGP N.V., to capitalize the available roof space on the VGP parks for photovoltaic systems and most current energy technologies, the clear intention to certify all new buildings from this year onwards with BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) certifications and the launch of the VGP Foundation.

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, says: “This is our first Corporate Responsibility Report, which should emphasize that we want to do more than be successful in creating value for our customers and shareholders; we also want to give something back to society and the planet. But this is not separate from our everyday business. Corporate Responsibility is not a “nice to have”; it is integral to our strategy and driven by our company guiding principle of Building Tomorrow Today. For 2020 we have set ourselves enhanced sustainable development goals as we believe the private sector plays an important role in creating solutions that help grow the economy and addressing challenges such as climate change.”

You can access the full report here.

