Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 9th March 2020 the opinion of The Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on Capacity Remuneration Mechanism Auction IT system sale and purchase contract between LITGRID AB and BALTPOOL UAB (hereinafter referred to as Transaction).

On 6th March 2020 the Audit Committee of EPSO-G UAB considered the Transaction and stated that:

Conclusion of the Transaction complies with the market conditions (after evaluation of the terms and conditions of similar contracts concluded by LITGRID AB with unrelated parties, the Transaction’s price and other material terms and conditions are in line with market conditions).

Transaction is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of LITGRID AB, who are not a party to the Transaction (LITGRID AB has a statutory obligation which requires the acquisition of the Capacity Mechanism Auction IT System which is the subject of this Transaction).

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Paulė Pupinytė-Bružienė

Head of Communications

phone: +370 611 20958,

e-mail: Paule.Pupinyte-Bruziene@litgrid.eu