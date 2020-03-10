New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153817/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global baby carrier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families.In addition, emergence of innovative baby carriers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global baby carrier market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global baby carrier market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Buckled Baby Carrier



• Baby Wrap Carrier



• Baby Sling Carrier



Distribution Channel:

• Offline Distribution Channel



• Online Distribution Channel



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global baby carrier market growth

This study identifies emergence of innovative baby carriers as the prime reasons driving the global baby carrier market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global baby carrier market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global baby carrier market, including some of the vendors such as Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn AB, Babymoon BV, Britax Child Safety Inc, Blue Box, Combi Corp., The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Snuggy Baby LLC and Tomy Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153817/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001