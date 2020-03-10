Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

10 March 2020

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today allotted and issued 555,892 new B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (“B Shares”).

The shares were issued pursuant to an offer for subscription for B Shares launched on 16 July 2019 to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the Offer, and the £496,860 of valid applications received since 25 November 2019 (the cut off date for the last allotment of shares made on 27 November 2019), and up to and including 6 March 2020 in respect of the 2019/2020 tax year, the Company has today allotted and issued 555,892 B Shares. In accordance with the allotment formula set out in the prospectus for the Offer, the B Shares have been allotted at offer prices in the range of 88.70p to 88.72p per share, calculated by reference to the unaudited net asset value of a B Share as at 6 March 2020 (88.7p per B Share as announced on 10 March 2020).

As a result of this allotment, the number of shares now in issue is 8,115,376 ordinary shares of 1p each and 6,917,340 B Shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,032,716.

In respect of this allotment, an application will be made by the Company to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the B Shares so issued to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that the admission of the B Shares will become effective and dealings will commence on or around 12 March 2020.

The above statement of voting capital may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk