TAMPA, FL, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, has launched a powerful new Facility Management & Maintenance Library featuring 69 courses in 3D specifically designed to train facility managers, building engineers and maintenance technicians of commercial buildings.

Inspired by customer feedback, the new online library is now available through Vector’s award-winning RedVector and Convergence Training brands and covers key maintenance topics ranging from building automation and HVAC to water treatment and work order management.

“This cutting-edge training library is just the latest example of how Vector Solutions is leading the way in innovating and providing solutions that optimize performance, reduce risk, and drive smart decisions,” said Gary Weiss, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions. “These state-of-the-art courses not only help employees safely perform maintenance tasks but can also help to onboard new employees or take journeyman maintenance personnel to the next stage in their careers.”

A highlight of the 69-course library is the inclusion of powerful 3D animation and motion graphics, allowing for visualization of equipment and procedures that cannot be captured otherwise. Learners gain theory-based knowledge of the most integral systems in Facilities Maintenance and are then provided with detailed step-by-step direction on maintenance tasks that can be applied to their physical jobs. Additionally, the 3D courses will provide learners with real-life experience without the repercussions of real-life mistakes.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

