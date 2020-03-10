New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153794/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global k-12 testing and assessment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of analytics.In addition, rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global k-12 testing and assessment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global k-12 testing and assessment market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Curriculum-based Testing



• Non-curriculum-based Testing



Method:

• Blended Method



• Online Method



• Traditional Method



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global k-12 testing and assessment market growth

This study identifies rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies as the prime reasons driving the global k-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global k-12 testing and assessment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global k-12 testing and assessment market, including some of the vendors such as CogniFit Ltd., Edutech, ETS Global BV, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Inc. and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

