London, UK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ferrero Group has selected StayinFront , a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions to improve retail execution and field force effectiveness for its Belgium and Luxembourg divisions. This partnership is an expansion of an already existing association between the two companies.

Ferrero Belgium and Luxembourg chose StayinFront TouchCG ® Core to consolidate a number of different applications into a single, easy-to-use solution to enable the field sales reps to benefit from the latest enhancements in mobile technology such as offline Order Entry and configurable dashboards with territory and store-level KPIs.

“We are utilizing several StayinFront TouchCG ® modules including Auditing, Order Entry, Promotions, Share-of-Shelf and the team collaboration module, StayinFront Chat , for efficient communication between field reps and managers to share best practices and opportunities to sell more,” explained Emilio Castano Rodriguez, IT Business Partner Europe Multi-Countries, Ferrero Group. “We are impressed with the flexibility of the StayinFront solution that will support the rapid deployment of a single solution across the region with localization, to allow each market to have specific functionality for key business processes.”

“I am excited by the expansion of our partnership with Ferrero outside of the Asia-Pacific region, and look forward to working with the Ferrero Europe and US businesses to deliver innovative solutions to help the Sales teams deliver top-line growth,” stated Wayne Gallaway , Vice President and Managing Director, StayinFront EMEA. “Our award-winning software was created with all companies of all sizes in mind so field teams can Do More, Know More and Sell More in every store visit.”

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero began its story in the little town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, with a consolidated turnover of over 11.4 billion euros, Ferrero is amongst the market leaders of the Sweet Packaged Foods market worldwide.

The Ferrero Group is present throughout the world with more than 41,000 people and 25 production plants. Ferrero is the producer of many brand icons that are loved generation after generation, including Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate and Raffaello, which are present and sold in more than 170 countries.

Product freshness and high quality, the careful selection of the finest raw materials, sustainable agricultural practices and continuous research and innovation are some of the key elements of Ferrero’s success.

For further information visit: www.ferrero.com and www.ferrerocsr.com

About StayinFront



StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .



