ProVen VCT plc

10 March 2020

Close of Offer to further applications

The Board of ProVen VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received applications for £15 million under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Securities Note dated 27 January 2020 (the "Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Further allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing and not previously allotted are expected to take place shortly (and, if required, on any other dates prior to 5 April 2020 on which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 6 April 2020 (and any other dates after the 5 April 2020 which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the 2020/2021 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 10 business days following allotment.

Investors whose applications for shares in ProVen VCT plc were not accepted before the Offer was closed are reminded that amounts in respect of that Offer will be re-allocated to the Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Offer, unless applicants had requested in their application form that such amounts be returned to them.

To obtain a copy of the Securities Note, Registration Document and/or Summary (together the “Prospectus"), private investors and Financial Advisers should call the investment manager, Beringea, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Prospectus is also available from www.provenvcts.co.uk and copies are available, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company or from:

Beringea LLP

39 Earlham Street

London WC2H 9LT

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820