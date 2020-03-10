RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates congratulates its clients and associates who received 27 Stevie® awards during the 14th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 28 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. More than 570 executives from around the world attended. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
“Effective sales leaders do what it takes to drive results, each and every day. They accelerate growth, forecast more accurately, and optimize team productivity.” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “We applaud the clients and organizations that continually prove the ValueSelling Framework works!
Winning client organizations that use the ValueSelling Framework® include: Bounteous, Clarabridge, Covestic, doeLEGAL, NCR, ON24, ServiceNow, and Tealium. The ValueSelling Framework is a proven formula for accelerating sales results; hundreds of thousands of professionals around the world use this framework because it works.
Two providers of the ValueSelling Framework, PJ Nisbet & Associates and Visualize, Inc., received awards in the Sales Training Practice and Sales Consulting Practice of the Year categories.
“Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.
At the Stevie Awards gala, ValueSelling Associates also delivers its own awards that recognize leadership in creating an organizational focus on value through the adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. This year, the NCR sales leadership team, including Dan Campbell, EVP of Global Sales, and Eric Schoch, SVP of Global Retail Sales, received the ValueSelling Associates Transformational Leadership Award. Using the ValueSelling Framework, the company continues to generate year-over-year sales growth in the restaurant, retail and banking segments while the incredible leadership team is driving a cultural and sales transformation based on customer value.
In addition, Bounteous CEO Keith Schwartz and Chief Growth Officer Dave Mankowski were presented with the 2020 ValueSelling Associates Sales Process Transformation Award for driving organizational growth and sales process improvement through adoption of the ValueSelling Framework. Bounteous is a remarkable example of an organization using a common structure, process and language to drive value to their clients. They’ve achieved an impressive 65% win rate and 97% client retention rate.
2020 Stevie Award Winner Detail
More than 2,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 48 nations, were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
This year’s winners include ValueSelling Associates’ clients and associates who received Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level recognition – 27 awards in total – in the following categories:
Bounteous, a services firm that creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences, received two Gold, three Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.
Clarabridge, the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world’s top brands, received four Gold and one Silver Stevie Awards.
Covestic, an IT consulting services firm, received one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.
doeLEGAL, an enterprise-level provider of legal operations tools and elevated support, won one Gold Stevie Award.
NCR, a company that turns everyday transactions into meaningful relationships by creating software, hardware, and services that run on the enterprise, won four Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.
ON24, a company that markets products and services based upon webcasting and virtual event and environment technology, received a Bronze Stevie Award.
PJ Nisbet & Associates, optimizing sales performance with the ValueSelling Framework®, received a Silver Stevie Award.
ServiceNow, with its cloud-based service automation platform, received a Gold Stevie Award.
Tealium, a trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, won a Silver Stevie Award.
Visualize, Inc., a sales performance firm that helps clients drive revenue through the mastery of the ValueSelling Framework, received one Silver and one Bronze Stevie Awards.
ValueSelling Associates received a Bronze Stevie Award.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/sales.
Learn more about the 2020 Stevie Awards winners associated with ValueSelling at: https://www.valueselling.com/results/awards/stevie-awards-2020
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc
About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com
Connect with us:
Media Contact:
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications (for ValueSelling Associates)
+1-781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2238ecef-c6f6-4af6-8877-4e2dc2bb9f6b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/656b5802-8f71-4933-9dc6-fdc4056b0a5e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f14f7fb-8c79-4c26-927b-754ed2fa69d9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc5deb16-5204-4991-a575-dd0f47585a1a
ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
Rancho Santa Fe, California, UNITED STATES
Stevie Awards Ceremony
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Stevie Awards Ceremony
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Stevie Awards Ceremony
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Stevie Awards Ceremony
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
logo-vsa-portrait-white-rgb.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: