MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic System Design Alliance , a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, today announced CEMWorks of Winnipeg, Canada, as its newest corporate member.



CEMWorks is developing innovative physics-based virtual prototyping tools that help businesses create tomorrow’s technologies and views the ESD Alliance as a bridge to connect with other electronic design companies through its educational and networking events. “It offers us a way to learn more about challenges and opportunities in our industry,” notes Jonatan Aronsson, president of CEMWorks who founded it in 2011 in response to the lack of comprehensive simulations tools for the electronics industry.

As a member of the ESD Alliance, CEMWorks is also a member of SEMI, the global industry association representing the worldwide electronic product design and manufacturing chain. “CEMWorks is solving new engineering challenges and brings a new perspective to the ESD Alliance,” says Bob Smith, executive director of the ESD Alliance. “We look forward to hearing more about its insights and innovative approach to solving electromagnetic challenges.”

About CEMWorks

CEMWorks Inc. provides powerful software packages and virtual tools to enable accurate, large-scale simulations where electromagnetic simulations play a crucial role in design optimization, cost reduction and efficiency improvement. Its subject matter experts develop customized solutions for its users’ most pressing challenges in diverse industries. By applying cutting-edge research to real-world problems, it enables large-scale accurate simulations for smart cities, autonomous self-driving vehicles, 5G networks, chip interconnects, new generations of antennas and other applications.

CEMWorks was founded in 2011 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. More information can be found on the CEMWorks website.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Technology Community representing members in the electronic system and semiconductor design ecosystem, is a community that addresses technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

