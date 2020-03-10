Surrey, British Columbia, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTC: DSGT) (the “Company”) engaged Matthias PaVon Consulting, Inc. to provide financial advisory and consulting advice to the Company to support the growth of the Company’s core business and assist in the development of its operational infrastructure. Brian Dominick will offer strategic advisory services to the Company to support the launch of its subsidiary business, Imperium Motor Company and Vantage Tag System. Matthias PaVon and Brian Dominick will report directly to Bob Silzer, the Company’s CEO, and to Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Co.



Mr. PaVon has 25 years of experience providing consulting, financial and accounting services to both public and private companies. Mr. PaVon worked in investment banking at UBS and ABN AMRO covering valuation, mergers & acquisitions, placement of equity, and issuance of standard and convertible debt for both private and publicly traded companies.

Brian Dominick has more than 30 years of experience in hospitality, specialty finance, aviation and real estate industries. As the founder and CEO of Benvenuto’s Restaurant Group, and a partner and prior director of Aqua Finance Inc., Mr. Dominick’s career lead him down many paths. His experiences, in addition to hospitality and finance, have included, President of Old Hickory Golf Club, aviation operations, real estate development and airport commissioner as well as board positions in media and non-profit organizations. Mr. Dominick advises businesses on operations, human resource planning, efficiencies, financial performance and strategic growth.

CEO Robert Silzer welcomed these additions to the Company’s team, “The engagements of the Mr. PaVon and Mr. Dominick in addition to the previously announced engagement of the New York-based G+G team is a big step towards the Company’s execution of its long term growth in the electric vehicle space.”

About the Company

DSG Global, Inc. is a global technology company with roots in the golf industry specializing in fleet management, mobile touch screen engagement, and electric vehicles. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/ .

