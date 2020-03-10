PARIS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2019 20-F is available on Constellium's website at https://www.constellium.com/investors and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2019 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600

investor-relations@constellium.com Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications

Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com



