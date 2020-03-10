New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market was valued at USD 920 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1300.23 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.06%. The drinking water scarcity problem exists almost all over these days. The reasons behind it are the unavailability of resources and the lack in the proper management of the accessible water supply system by the concerned organizations. Also, a significant amount of water lost due to leakage on the network. For example, in the context of Nepal, roughly 40 % of drinking water is lost due to leakage, indicating a weak distribution system in Kathmandu. Proper management of available water supply with an automated monitoring system is therefore highly desirable to address the crux of the drinking scarcity problem.
Recently, information and communication technology (ICT) has gained interest in the field of drinking water management also for automated monitoring. Among various techniques to detect the underground leaks, acoustic sensing equipment are simple and sensitive enough to record the stress waves created by leakage in high-pressure pipes. There are various techniques for localizing leaks. These machines can include pinpoint listening devices directly on the base. Once a leak happens in a pipe, liquid runs outside through the hole creating a pressure wave with frequency in the audio range. The energy produced from the leak transmitted within the pipe through the water, which in turn makes mechanical vibration on the surface of the pipes.
An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipe can be used to pick up these vibrations. Correlating devices like pickup accelerometers listen to two different points to detect the leak location. An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipeline can be used to pick up these vibrations.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
