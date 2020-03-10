Company announcement

March 10, 2020

Announcement No. 3/2020

 

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:


 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anders Runevad

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Occupation/title

Member of the Board of Directors for Nilfisk Holding A/S

b)

First notification /change to notification

First notification

3.

Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a)

Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b)

LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4.

Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code

Shares
DK0060907293

b)

Transaction type

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

DKK 124.46 per. share

1,000


 

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

1,000 shares

DKK 124,457 in total

Date of transaction

9 March 2020

Market place of transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

 

