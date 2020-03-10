New York, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holter Monitor Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952835/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global holter monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders.In addition, technological advances in cardiac monitoring devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global holter monitor market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global holter monitor market is segmented as below:

Channel:

• 3-12 Channels



• 1-2 Channels



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global holter monitor market growth

This study identifies technological advances in cardiac monitoring devices as the prime reasons driving the global holter monitor market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global holter monitor market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global holter monitor market, including some of the vendors such as BioTelemetry Inc., General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Peerbridge Health, Preventice Solutions Inc. and The Scott Fetzer Co. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

