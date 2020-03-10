Bectran B2B credit management cloud solution redefines Cash Application automation capabilities to achieve accurate matching of customer payments with drastic reduction in Collections and AR management costs.
CHICAGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the leading B2B credit management SaaS platform, announced today the release of its enhanced Cash Application solution to accommodate multiple Data Formats and Financial Data Exchange APIs. This enhanced solution, complete with advanced automation capabilities and unparalleled accuracy in transactions matching, eliminates over 90% of existing corporate Cash Application costs, significantly improves the accuracy of corporate AR efforts and produces accurate and timely updates within customers’ accounts.
Since inception, Bectran has pursued a relentless goal of significantly lowering the cost of credit operations while accelerating organizations’ order-to-cash cycles through the digitization and automation of credit management tasks.
“Great software is a smart, intuitive and easy-to-use solution to everyday practical problems. This principle has been at the core of the Bectran platform solutions engineering. With this enhanced Cash Application solution, we sought to create a solution that delivers quick, tangible and measurable results through automation and a set of easy-to-use functionalities.”—Louis Ifeguni, CEO and founder of Bectran.
Bectran Cash Application Capabilities:
Availability and Additional Resources
The enhanced Bectran Cash Application solution is available to Bectran customers today. Learn more at www.bectran.com.
About Bectran
Bectran is the industry leading B2B credit management SaaS platform that streamlines and automates the entire commercial credit process. From credit applications and customer onboarding, to collections management, invoicing, disputes management and cash application, Fortune 100 companies and SMEs alike utilize Bectran as an integral solution to the traditional credit process. Through our automated solutions, we help credit professionals focus more on strategic functions and less on tedious manual tasks, significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections for our users.
