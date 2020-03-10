MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 February YTD - FebruaryBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgFeb 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP7,4088,207-9.7 14,86815,462-3.899,200
 40 < 100 HP2,9813,157-5.6 6,5776,599-0.336,669
 100+ HP9468916.2 2,3072,02913.78,394
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors11,33512,255-7.5 23,75224,090-1.4144,263
4WD Farm Tractors1771657.3 3463460.0686
Total Farm Tractors11,51212,420-7.3 24,09824,436-1.4144,949
Self-Prop Combines240304-21.1 438566-22.6789

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

