Like Jetson, Jettie’s subscription model makes staying committed to gut health easy for parents - pay once per month, and get a delivery every month.

Co-Founder of Jetson, Kiley Taslitz Anderson, created Jettie to keep her kids — and yours — healthy, because 70% of our immune system lives in our gut, and a high-quality probiotic is the most impactful way to keep kids healthy and moving.

Jetson, creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, has launched Jettie Baby (ages 0-2) and Jettie Kids (ages 2-13). Jettie is the world’s only seasonal probiotic for babies and kids and doubles as a prebiotic.

CHICAGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson , creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, has launched Jettie Baby (ages 0-2) and Jettie Kids (ages 2-13). Jettie is the world’s only seasonal probiotic for babies and kids and doubles as a prebiotic. Jettie includes the powerhouse bacterial strain DE111 which has been shown to promote regularity, control microbial populations and support overall gut health. Jettie Baby and Jettie Kids have two seasons, Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter. Changing up the formulation seasonally is crucial because a rotation of strains maximizes gut diversity - a key driver of health. Jettie is formulated with studied, proven strains that have been shown to boost immunity, reduce sick days, and increase antibiotic recovery. Effortless to take, Jettie is a flavorless, sugarless powder that blends seamlessly into a child’s beverage of choice, from milk to juice, water, and smoothies.



“After delivering both of my babies by C-section, I discovered that my children were not exposed to the good bacteria that is naturally shared from mother to baby during a vaginal birth,” said Kiley Taslitz Anderson, Co-Founder of Jetson. “That bacteria is immune system gold for the development of babies and is essential for establishing a healthy microbiome. I created Jettie to keep my kids — and yours — healthy, because 70% of our immune system lives in our gut, and a high-quality probiotic is the most impactful way to keep kids healthy and moving.”

Jettie is centered around the health and wellness of all children. To further that mission, they have partnered with Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. Upon checkout, Jettie customers will have the option to donate directly to Baby2Baby . Jetson wants to empower its community to give back to Baby2Baby through Jettie.

Jettie is recommended by leading nutritional and medical experts, including Dr. Tanya Altmann, a UCLA-trained pediatrician, best-selling author, medical correspondent for Good Morning America and The Doctors, and mom of three. Altmann loves how easily Jettie goes down: “I give my 5-year-old Jettie Kids every day in his morning milk. He loves it and I love knowing that he is starting his day off with a good probiotic.”

RND and Family Nutritionist Alex Turnbull includes it in her own children’s daily meals.

“Taking care of our gut should be as routine as brushing our teeth, especially when you consider the majority of the immune system is located in our gut,” added Turnbull. “When it comes to infants and toddlers, whose immune systems are still developing and diets are never perfect, Jettie is invaluable. Jettie is one of my ‘secret weapons’ to help parents feed their families with more confidence and less stress.”

Like Jetson, Jettie’s subscription model makes staying committed to gut health easy for parents - pay once per month, and get a delivery every month. Jettie stands out from other probiotics on the market because it’s:

Multistrain: Five strains, unlike competitive brands that only have 1-2 strains. Multistrain probiotics provide diversity in the gut, strengthen efficacy and reduce chances of becoming immune to strain benefits.

Five strains, unlike competitive brands that only have 1-2 strains. Multistrain probiotics provide diversity in the gut, strengthen efficacy and reduce chances of becoming immune to strain benefits. Seasonal: The formulation rotations are designed to expose children’s guts to more strains, twice a year.

The formulation rotations are designed to expose children’s guts to more strains, twice a year. GRAS: All strains/species are approved as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA.

All strains/species are approved as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA. Spore-Based: Jettie is durable, the spore-based product ensures product viability in many storage conditions and delivery methods.

Jettie is durable, the spore-based product ensures product viability in many storage conditions and delivery methods. DE111: Jettie is the only children’s probiotic with this powerhouse strain in a convenient delivery mechanism. It promotes regularity, controls microbial populations, and improves body composition.

Jetson also demands transparency and discloses the specific strains used in each formula: Visit wearejetson.com to learn more about the five probiotic strains included in both Jettie Baby and Jettie Kids.

To purchase a $29 Jettie monthly subscription and receive fresh probiotics delivered to your door every month (and a new formulation for your kids twice a year), visit wearejetson.com . Jettie is available to ship to Canada.

Jettie is vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO, preservative-free, and allergen-free. They’re also free from soy, binders, and fillers.

JETSON

Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, vegan, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include Fit, Mood, Immunity, and Outside, as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep. The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com.

