Our reports on global surfboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity of adaptive surfing.In addition, continuous evolution in designs of surfboards is anticipated to boost the growth of the global surfboard market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global surfboard market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Shortboards



• Longboards



• Others



End-user:

• Recreational Users



• Professional Users



Distribution Channel:

• Specialty Stores



• Department Stores



• Online Retail



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global surfboard market growth

This study identifies continuous evolution in designs of surfboards as the prime reasons driving the global surfboard market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global surfboard market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global surfboard market, including some of the vendors such as Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards LLC, Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Company, INFINITY SURF, NSP Surfboard, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboard and Xanadu Surfboards .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

