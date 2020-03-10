SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Q Digital, a leading independent performance and digital marketing agency, launched the latest in a series of whitepapers, the Growth Marketers’ Guide: Building Trust in the Age of Privacy. By analyzing industry trends and changes in user behavior across 3Q Digital’s partners and clients including Google, Facebook and Pandora, 3Q Digital outlines data-related warning signs that companies should recognize and make a priority to address and correct. The report also highlights how responsible marketers have already built foundations of trust, what they can do to further that dynamic, and how to reassure users that their data is in good, secure hands.



“User trust is harder to achieve than ever before, and marketers who tackle privacy compliance head-on stand to gain an advantage,” said Feliks Malts, Vice President of Decision Sciences at 3Q Digital. “The shifting data landscape will also force our hand in innovating new ways to engage with users, which will ultimately be a positive for forward-looking marketers and their customers.”

Key areas outlined in the report discuss the dangers of ambiguous privacy policies and overzealous data collection. Consumers have grown to expect privacy policies from companies to be readily available, and while many organizations provide these, marketers should be aware that if the policies aren’t digestible and effectively communicated, users will read between the loopholes and assume the worst.

Among the recommended strategies outlined by the report are the utilization of regulation compliance and data security vis-a-vis consent management tools, which help to continue checking in with users after they opt-in to sharing their data. These measures ensure that organizations back up the promises of data security and continue monitoring changes in consumer behavior.

To access the full report and for more research covering industry trends, emerging platforms, changing user behaviors, as well as strategies for success in SEM, social and more, please visit https://3qdigital.com/resources/strategic-whitepapers/ .

