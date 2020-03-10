LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MWM, the influential, award-winning independent entertainment studio, was named a Fast Company “Most Innovative Companies” today for a second year. The publication has released the annual list today, honoring businesses that make the most profound impact on both industry and culture.

MWM earned its spot once again based on the success from its culture-driven content that empowers creators and their IP across multiple platforms. Consisting of four distinct divisions – MWM Interactive, MWM Studios, MWM Live and MWM Universe – the studio had a banner year with many diverse entertainment offerings from films “21 Bridges” and “Motherless Brooklyn,” TV series “Genius” and “The Dragon Prince,” to theatrical productions including the Tony award-winning musical “Hadestown” and “The Inheritance,” as well as immersive experience including Dan Carlin's category-defining VR experience “War Remains” and the immersive art experience “Nevermore Park” from the imagination of Hebru Brantley based in Chicago.

“We’re excited to be recognized by Fast Company for a second year, as we want to be the home for creators and produce content that truly drives culture, provokes thought and promotes change,” said Gigi Pritzker, CEO & Co-Founder, MWM.



Clint Kisker, President & Co-Founder added, “Being on this list for two years helps reinforce our mission of creating content in multiple genres across multiple platforms. We look for creators and narratives that take the audience on a journey that drive culture and storytelling forward.”

In 2019 MWM released the Golden Globe-nominated 1950s crime-drama "Motherless Brooklyn" (Warner Bros.), the action-thriller "21 Bridges" (starring Chadwick Boseman, directed by Brian Kirk and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo), Tony award-winning folk musical “Hadestown,” Dan Carlin's category-defining immersive VR experience "War Remains," fantasy tv series “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix), the immersive art experience “Nevermore Park” from the imagination of Hebru Brantley, the unique pinball-inspired game “Creature in the Well” (Flight School), the magical girl manga series “Adorned by Chi,” the two-part play by Matthew Lopez “The Inheritance,” the VR narrative adventure game "Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son” (Sony), the immersive theater VR adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic “Chained: A Victorian Nightmare,” sci-fi fan-favorite podcast “Voyage to the Stars,” and launched the romance-centric “Frolic Podcast Network.”

MWM content already announced for 2020 content includes the films “My Spy” (STX Released April 17) and “Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Fox Searchlight), TV series “Genius: Aretha” (NatGeo, May 25), the musicals “Company” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and “Swept Away” with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, and Hebru Brantley’s Chicago-based immersive art experience “Nevermore Park.”

ABOUT ‘MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES’:

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

ABOUT MWM:

MWM is an award-winning, independent and innovative media and entertainment company founded by Award-winning producer Gigi Pritzker, in partnership with Clint Kisker. The company supercharges creativity and empowers storytellers through a "Share by Design" approach across film, TV, interactive content, podcasts, comics and live theater. MWM consists of four individually branded operating divisions: MWM Studios, MWM Interactive, MWM Live and MWM Universe.



MWM and its divisions are behind such groundbreaking and critically acclaimed projects including, "Hell or High Water" (2016 Golden Globe and Academy Award Best Picture nominee); the Emmy Award-nominated television series "Genius"; the Tony Award-winning musicals "Million Dollar Quartet" and "Hadestown.” MWM is also a strategic investor with a portfolio of minority holdings in companies including Wonderstorm, Wevr, Atom Tickets, STX Entertainment, The Void and Breakwater Studios.

