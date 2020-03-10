MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Consulting Group (CCG), one of Deltek’s leading partners helping the global architectural, engineering and professional services market realize greater functionality from their software investment, today announced availability of its four-step Fast-Track plan for a Deltek Vantagepoint migration.



Making the announcement, CCG Services Vice President Jonathan Monroe said, “Many of our Deltek Vision clients have sought assistance about when and how they should start getting ready for a Vantagepoint migration. We’ve ushered hundreds of clients through Deltek migrations over 20 years, so we’ve learned what works, what doesn’t, and how to do it better. It was natural to offer this proven, proprietary process to our clients as a way to jumpstart their cloud or on-premise Vantagepoint migration and help make it a smooth process. Some early Vantagepoint adopters are currently using Fast-Track.”

Clients can choose a CCG services expert’s assistance to ensure a streamlined and effective migration for any or all parts of the plan, which include:

Readiness Report

Guidelines for planning, testing and training

Automated preparation and designer scripts - takes data from a Vision environment to a Vantagepoint sandbox

SQL scripts - takes data from the Vantagepoint sandbox to a live environment.

For more information about CCG, Fast-Track for Deltek Vantagepoint, or the Readiness Report, visit www.centralconsultinggroup.com , or call 866-511-5710.

About Central Consulting Group

Since 2002, Central Consulting Group (CCG), Deltek’s largest Vision / Vantagepoint partner, has helped thousands of architectural, engineering, construction, and professional services firms worldwide realize greater functionality from their software investment. In addition to implementing, training, tailoring, customizing and integrating Deltek ERP Software, CCG assists clients with their transition to Deltek Vantagepoint, the next generation of Deltek. CCG experts solve business challenges and support them throughout the project and software lifecycle. For more information about CCG, Fast-Track for Deltek Vantagepoint, or the Readiness Report, visit www.centralconsultinggroup.com , or call 866-511-5710.