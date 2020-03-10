GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, will host another continuing education event for mental health and medical professionals in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. For March’s event, Denette Mann, LPC-S, RPT-S, EMDR, MSC, will deliver a presentation called “MSC: Mindfulness Self-Compassion.” Attendees at this event will earn one CEU credit.



The CE event will take place at Greenhouse Recovery Center on Friday, March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Presenter Denette Mann will speak to attendees about self-compassion, its importance and research debunking typical misgivings about practicing self-compassion. Additionally, Mann will demonstrate a self-compassion practice for attendees who will then perform it themselves.

“It has been so rewarding thus far to provide these events for local medical professionals,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “We’re simultaneously highlighting the expertise of mental health experts in our area and introducing various addiction treatment methods to scores of practitioners, and our community is better for it.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

For more information, or to RSVP to the event, please register here .

