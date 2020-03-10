Sacramento, California, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The EGIA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today announces the launch of its latest set of powerful resources for the contracting community, created to support its mission of developing a bigger, better, more diverse and sustainable workforce for the home services industry: AlwaysInDemand.com, the HVAC Contractor Recruiting Toolkit and the PSA video Why HVAC?

AlwaysInDemand.com is the first website created for and entirely dedicated to educating high school students and recent graduates about the many benefits of careers in the home services industry. It offers in-depth analysis of the comparison between technical training programs and the traditional four-year university route, including a breakdown of the substantial difference in costs, immediate employment prospects, earning power and more. AlwaysInDemand.com also features the portal for the EGIA Foundation HVAC Scholarship Program, which is accepting applications through March 31. Awards of $2,500 apiece will be given out to 20 students pursuing an HVAC-related course of study at a community or junior college, vocational school or technical institute.

“While there’s a consensus that the HVAC industry has a shortage of talented young people entering the workforce, few organizations are actually working to reverse misconceptions and outmoded stereotypes of our industry at the high school level,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA Foundation Chairman and CEO. “By launching AlwaysInDemand.com, the HVAC Contractor Recruiting Toolkit, and the Why HVAC? PSA video, the EGIA Foundation is ensuring that high school students and recent graduates have the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions on which path may be right for them, in an era when the default decision is a four-year college – and the five-to-six-figure student loan debt that comes with – that isn’t necessarily the best fit for everyone.”

The HVAC Contractor Recruiting Toolkit, hosted on AlwaysInDemand.com as well as the Foundation’s organizational digital home, EGIAFoundation.org, is a first-of-its-kind collection of digital communication pieces developed to ease the most commonly cited problem among contracting company owners: an inability to find good people to hire. The Toolkit is loaded with infographics, messaging and video that offer compelling insights into the benefits of careers in the HVAC industry and which are designed to speak directly to the 17-24-year-old audience. Everything in the ever-growing Toolkit was created for easy, one-click downloading and seamless insertion into contractors’ ongoing outreach and recruiting strategies.

Finally, at the backbone of both AlwaysInDemand.com and the HVAC Contractor Recruiting Toolkit is Why HVAC?, a powerful new PSA video commissioned by the EGIA Foundation that raises awareness and offers information for potential workers unfamiliar with the field. In just under three minutes, Why HVAC? illuminates what goes into the day-to-day of a technician, what some of the young people working in the industry love about their careers and lives, and some of the easy and affordable ways to get started on that career path.

AlwaysInDemand.com and the HVAC Contractor Recruiting Toolkit are now live, helping spread a wealth of knowledge on how and why students can enter the industry workforce. Why HVAC? can be viewed and downloaded at both destinations. The EGIA Foundation HVAC Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for its 20 awards of $2,500 apiece, with a final submission deadline of March 31. Students can click here to apply.

