|Company announcement no 2020-04
|10 March 2020
Annual general meeting
Today, Demant A/S held its annual general meeting at the company’s premises, Kongebakken 9, 2765 Smørum, Denmark. All proposals put forward by the Board were adopted by the general meeting, implying among others the following decisions:
In his address, the Chairman of the Board, Niels B. Christiansen, gave an account of the Group’s development in 2019. He said among other things:
“2019 was an eventful year for the Group: We changed our name and launched new, innovative products, which means that all our business activities now have completely updated and leading product portfolios for the benefit of our customers and users. We introduced the first Philips-branded hearing aids on the market where they got a positive reception, and we launched EPOS to support our growth ambitions in the intelligent audio and video solutions business area. Unfortunately, 2019 will also be remembered as the year where we were hit by cybercrime, which had a significant, negative impact and meant that we did not achieve satisfactory results for 2019. We did everything we could to limit the impact on our business, and I notice that both in difficult times and in general, the Group’s employees display great engagement in their work and thus contribute to fulfilling our ambitions,” says Niels B. Christiansen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Demant.
After the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Niels B. Christiansen Chairman and Niels Jacobsen Deputy Chairman of the Board.
