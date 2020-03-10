COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 3/2020 – 10 MARCH 2020

As Royal Unibrew develops for a continuous strong momentum, we prepare our executive capabilities for new challenges. Hans Savonije, our CEO since 2017 and an important contributor to our strong performance over the past 10 years has announced that he will step down and hand-over the leadership of Royal Unibrew latest during the next year to pursue other interests.

The Board is initiating a process to secure continuity of the Executive Team through the search for his successor. Hans Savonije has confirmed his 100% commitment and dedication to lead RU with energy over the coming period and hand-over to his successor.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to thank Hans Savonije for his many years of great contribution to Royal Unibrew and he hands over a strong regional beverage company, financially as well as commercially”, says Walther Thygesen, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Please direct any queries to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Walther Thygesen at tel. +45 22 20 80 17.

