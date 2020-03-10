United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

10.03.2020 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.03.2020

Date 10.03.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 300  
Average price/share 8.7000 EUR
Highest price/share 8.7000 EUR
Lowest price/share 8.7000 EUR
Total price 2,610.00 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 10.03.2020:

  UNIAV 33,587    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

