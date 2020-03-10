March 10, 2020 12:30 ET

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

10.03.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.03.2020

Date 10.03.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 300 Average price/share 8.7000 EUR Highest price/share 8.7000 EUR Lowest price/share 8.7000 EUR Total price 2,610.00 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 10.03.2020:

UNIAV 33,587

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj

Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

